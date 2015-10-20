Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau beat Conservative incumbent Stephen Harper

to become Canada’s new prime minister, marking the first change in leadership in nine years.

2. Aound 3,000 migrants stranded at the border of Serbia were finally allowed to cross into Croatia on Monday afternoon.

3. Russian officials have admitted that Moscow’s intervention in Syria is focused on bolstering Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, though Russia initially claimed it intervened in Syria to help defeat ISIS.

4. Thousands gathered in the eastern Germany city of Dresden to mark the one-year anniversary of the anti-migrant PEGIDA movement and thousands more came out in counter-protest.

5. NATO is conducting its largest military exercise in more than a decade, involving around 36,000 troops, ships, and aircraft in the central Mediterranean, amid growing threats from Russia and Islamic State militants.

6. Amazon is creating more than 100,000 jobs across its centres in the US for the holiday season.

7. Oprah Winfrey took a 10% stake in Weight Watchers and joined its board, sending the stock up 105%.

8. An ISIS training camp for children has reportedly been discovered in Istanbul following raids over the weekend that led police to detain around 24 children of Tajik and Uzbek origin believed to be receiving militant training in basement apartments.

9. Oscar Pistorius, the Paralympic gold medalist convicted of killing his girlfriend, was released from jail and will spend the rest of his sentence under house arrest.

10. Oslo wants to ban private cars from its city centre by 2019 as part of a plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2020 compared to 1990 levels.

And finally …

A 400-year-old temple has reemerged in Mexico after water levels dropped 82 feet due to a severe drought.

