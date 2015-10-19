Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Chinese GDP grew by 6.9% during the third quarter, its slowest quarterly growth since 2009 despite beating expectations by 0.1%.

2. T

yphoon Koppu is battering the Philippines for a second day, leaving two dead and thousands homeless.

3.

Henriette Reker

was elected as mayor of the German city Cologne,

the first woman to hold this post and just one day after she was stabbed by a man who was angry about letting migrants into Germany.

4. Canadians vote for their next prime minister on Monday, with Conservative incumbent Stephen Harper fighting for his fourth term in power against Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, the son of late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

5. At least 40 Islamic State fighters were killedin an air strike in Syria on Saturday, according to the UK’s Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

6. United Continental, the No. 2 US airline by capacity, is remaining silent after its new CEO was admitted to the hospital last Thursday for an unspecified reason.

7. Police seized documents and computer hardware from Volkswagen offices in Paris and northern France over an investigation into the company’s use of software to cheat on emissions tests.

8. Four people were killed after a small plane crashed into a bakery in Colombia just minutes after taking off.

9. Air France will trim fewer than 1,000 jobs next year, which is less than the expected 2,900 job cuts that led angry employees to attack airline managers earlier this month.

10. British parents can now block the passports of their teenage children who they think might be at risk of travelling to Syria or Iraq to join Islamic State militants.

And finally …

London’s Big Ben is reportedly in needs of such massive repairs that the clock’s hands could fall off if action isn’t taken soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.