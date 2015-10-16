Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. European leaders are giving Turkey easier access to visas in return for stemming the flood of migrants into Europe.

2. The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting to discuss the escalation in violence between Israelis and young Palestinians since the beginning of October.

3. Seven migrants were killed, including four children, after their boat collided with a Greek Coast Guard vessel.

4. Investors are anxiously waiting for the Monday’s release of China’s third-quarter GDP report, which economists predict grew at its slowest quarterly pace since 2009.

5. Iran submitted information about activities related to its nuclear program to the International Atomic Energy Agency as part of a deadline outlined by a nuclear agreement reached with six world powers in July.

6. Turkey and the US are talking about strengthening cooperation against Islamic State militants and Russian activities in Syria.

Russia may act to reestablish its control over Tajikistan’s border with Afghanistan, alarmed by increased activity by Islamist insurgents near its borders with Central Asia.

8. Theranos, a $US9 billion health startup, has reportedly stopped using finger pricks to collect blood samplesfor all except one of its tests, under pressure from US federal regulators. This follows an an explosive report from the Wall Street Journal report that alleged there were problems with the accuracy of its theoretically revolutionary blood testing technology, called Edison.

9. Oscar Pistorius has been granted house arrest after serving nearly one year of a five-year sentence for killing his girlfriend.

10. Animals rights groups are outraged after Denmark euthanised and publically dissected a healthy baby lion in front of children.

Astronomers found a strange pattern of light around a distant start that looks like it was made by aliens.

