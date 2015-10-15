Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. European Union leaders will try to persuade Turkey to approve a plan to help host over two million refugees during Thursday’s summit on Europe’s migrant crisis.

2. Israelis are panic-buying guns amid a growing number of knife and other attacks by young Palestinians since the start of October.

3. Leaked audio from inside Joaquin”El Chapo” Guzmán’s prison cell reportedly shows how apparent his escape should have been to guards when the Mexican drug lord broke out on the night of July 11.

4. The US and Russia are nearing a deal to set up safety protocols in the skies above Syria, after planes from both countries passed within miles of each other over the weekend.

5. The US Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking into the business models of daily fantasy sports websites, two weeks after major daily fantasy outfits DraftKings and FanDuel got caught up in a scandal over whether employees were using inside information to win on competitor sites.

6. Tesla is rolling out its

Autopilot function in a software update on Thursday, which will enable newer Tesla models to automatically steer, change lanes, and parallel park.

7. Scientists have discovered a protein that appears to be key in the development of Alzheimer’s disease, which could provide a new drug target for dementia.

8. Netflix’s international subscription base grew by 2.74 million during the third quarter, but the company blamed disappointing US subscriber growth on the transition to chip-based credit and debit cards, which require users to update their payment information online.

9. Puerto Rico and and the US are in discussions to restructure the commonwealth’s $US72 billion (£46.5 billion) debt.

10. Payment-processing company Square, led by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, has filed for an IPO.

And finally …

Chinese scientists think they have found a new chemical compound in the venom of a native centipede that can act as a substitute for morphine.

