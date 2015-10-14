Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. The Dutch Safety Board released a video animation of the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine after concluding in its final report that the plane was hit by a Buk surface-to-air missile.

2. Thousands of Iranian troops are now in Syria preparing for ground offensives in support of President Bashar al-Assad.

3. Isreal has authorised police to close off Arab parts of Jerusalem amid an increase in violence and stabbings between Israelis and young Palesinians.

4. Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ripped into her chief rival Senator Bernie Sanders, over his opposition to several gun control measures in the first Democratic Presidential debate on Tuesday night.

5. Twitter will lay off 8% of its workforce, or 336 people, which new permanent CEO Jack Dorsey said will make the engineering team “move much faster” since they will be “smaller and nimbler.”

6. The

British banker accused of murdering two Indonesian women in Hong Kong last year will stand trial next October.

7. Apple could face up to $US862 million (£564 million) in damages after a US jury found the company used chip efficiency technology owned by the University of Wisconsin-Madison without permission.

8. Brazil’s São Paulo is facing daily water shutoffs in its biggest water crisis in 80 years, after experiencing two of the driest seasons on record.

9. Chile is throwing out its constitution, which dates from the 1973-1990 military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, and starting the process to fold in education, labour, and other reforms that reflect modern day times.

10. Former professional basketball player Lamar Odom is reportedly “fighting for his life” after being found unconscious at a Nevada brothel.

