Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Iran’s parliament passed a bill approving a nuclear deal with six world powers but said inspectors would only have limited access to the country’s military sites.

2. Dutch investigators will release their final report on the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, which is expected to confirm the cause of the crash but not who is responsible.

3. Syrian troops helped by Russian air strikes fought their fiercest clashes with rebels since Moscow’s bombing campaign began on September 30.

4. Barclays is set to appoint e

x-JPMorgan investment banker James (Jes) Staley as the bank’s new chief executive, the Financial Times reports.

5. Malaysia authorities have received reports that aeroplane wreckage bearing the nation’s flag, along with human remains, has been discovered on Sugbay Island in the Philippines, prompting speculation that the wreckage may be from Malaysia Airlines’ missing Flight MH370.

6. Chinese

imports fell by 20.4% from September 2014 and the trade surplus rose to $US60.34 billion, adding to concerns of weakness.

7. Dell

is buying EMC, a $US50 billion (£32.5 billion) publicly traded IT giant, for around $US67 billion (£43.6 billion) in the tech industry’s biggest merger ever.

8. Six Air France employees were arrested for ripping clothes off fleeing managers following a meeting about massive job cuts.

9. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the country’s Arab leaders of supporting violence against Israelis amid an increase in stabbings over the last month, which on Monday left one Israeli boy in critical condition, while his two teenage boy attackers were killed.

10. A new study says the US cities of Miami and New Orleans will sink below rising seas, no matter what we do to curb global warming.

And finally …

Playboy will no longer feature nude women in its print edition.

