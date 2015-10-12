Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Turkish police arrested more than a dozen alleged members of Islamic State in connection with a bombing in the capital on Saturday, which killed 95 people ahead of a peace march.

2. The European Union bank is looking into whether any loans granted to Volkswagen over the years were used to develop engines that could cheat on emissions tests, and may demand those loans back.

3. Alexander Lukashenko, the so-called “last dictator of Europe,” won a fifth term as president of Belarus.

4. Volkswagen is recalling 1,950 diesel cars in China to fix emission-cheating engines.

5. Iran successfully tested a new precision-guided missile that can hit anything.

6. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the country would not raise taxes to cover the cost of a record influx of refugees.

7. The Washington Post journalist who has been held in Iran for over a year, after being arrested in July 2014 and accused of espionage, has been convicted.

8.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, may raise its takeover offer for SABMiller

after its bid of £42.15 ($US64.30) per share was rejected.

9. This year’s El Niño weather system is getting stronger and a NASA scientist said there’s no longer a possibility it will “wimp out.”

10. The winner of the Nobel Prize in economics will be announced on Monday, though there is no clear frontrunner.

And finally …

Blue jeans sales are dropping because more people want to wear yoga pants.

