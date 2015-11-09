Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Millions of people voted on Sunday in Myanmar’s freest national election after 50 years under military rule, though the final results might not be known of days.

2. A World Bank report says that climate-change-related events

, such as crop losses and an increased risk of disease, could push more than 100 million additional people into poverty by 2030.

3. Croatia’s conservative Croatian Democratic Union opposition appear to have an edge in Sunday’s parliamentary election and they are now expected to enter talks to form a coalition.

4. There have been reports of rioting and fires at an Australian detention center on Christmas Island, one day after an inmate who escaped the facility was found dead at the bottom of cliffs.

5. Israeli

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet US President Barack Obama at the White House on Monday to discuss the details of a new 10-year military package.

6.

Air quality in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang reached extremely hazardous levels as the region began to burn coal to heat homes for winter.

7. Catalonia’s parliament is expected to voteon a proposal to secede from Spain by 2017.

8. Russia in the last day has flown 11,000 tourists back from Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh airport, from where a Russian flight took off last Saturday and then crashed.

9. British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has a secret plan to cut costs by £4.5 billion ($US6.8 billion) and build 1 million cars per year by the end of the decade, according to the Sunday Times.

10. International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde warned Sunday that oil prices could stay low for many years and that Gulf nations should make “fiscal adjustments” to prepare.

And finally …

Researchers have finally captured footage of the Omura’s whale, one of the rarest creatures on Earth, in the wild.

