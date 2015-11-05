Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. Britain is temporarily suspending flights from Sinai airport after suggesting the Russian plane that crashed in Egypt on Saturday might have been brought down by an explosive device.

2. US intelligence reportedly points to a bomb planted by the terrorist group ISIS

or an ISIS affiliate as the most likely culprit of the plane crash in Egypt last week.

3. At least 18 people died and rescue workers continue to search for survivors

after a factory under construction collapsed near the eastern city of Lahore in Pakistan.

4. Mexico approved growing marijuana for recreational use in a landmark decision that could pave the way for the drug’s legalization.



5. Tens of thousands of anti-corruption protesters continued to march in the Romanian capital of Bucharest Wednesday night, after Prime Minister Victor Ponta resigned over a deadly nightclub fire.

6. Russia has sent missile systems to Syria to protect its military forces there, according to the head of Russia’s air force.

7. Facebook stock hit an all-time high after-hours after the company reported its third-quarter earnings, beating analyst expectations on the top and bottom line.

8. Legendary auto executive Bill Lutz says Volkswagen’s emissions scandal was the result of a “reign of terror” where “performance was driven by fear and intimidation.”

9. Canada’s new prime minister, Justin Trudeau, named his 30 cabinet members — half of who are women — after being sworn in on Wednesday.

10. Former US President George H.W.Bush calls Donald Rumsfeld an “arrogant fellow” and says Dick Cheney’s reaction to the September 11 attacks was “just ironass” in a new biography.

And finally …

Guinness is changing its brewing method to become vegan-friendly and will no longer use a gelatin from fish bladders during the filtration process.

