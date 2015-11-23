Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Brussels for a third day on Monday will remain on its highest alert level, and the city’s metro system and schools will be shut, over fears of a Paris-like attack.

2. Belgian police arrested 16 in people in anti-terror raids across Brussels but did not find Salah Abdeslam, the Brussels man suspected of playing a key role in the Paris attack.

3. Nearly two million people in Crimea are without power and the Russian government has declared a state of emergency there, after power lines running from Ukraine to Crimea were blown up.

4. Conservative leader Mauricio Macri won Argentina’s presidential runoff vote on Sunday.

5. At least 16 people were hospitalised after a shooting at a playground in New Orleans, where around 500 people were gathered for the making of a music video.

6. At least 100 people were killed in a landslide near a jade mine in Myanmar.

7. Pfizer will reportedly buy Botox maker Allergan for more than $US150 billion, creating the world’s biggest drug maker.

8. Iran has sentenced 39-year-old Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian to prison, who prosecutors accuse of espionage.

9. A special panel of global health experts says the World Health Organisation’s slow response to West Africa’s Ebola was an “egregious failure” that led to more deaths and suffering.

10. There are only three northern white rhinos left in the world after a 41-year-old white rhino died on Sunday at the San Diego Zoo.

And finally …

A construction crew at Massachusetts Institute of Technology dug up a time capsule that had been buried in 1957, but the university is respecting instructions on the capsule not to open it until 2957.

