Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. France has submitted a draft resolution to the UN security council calling on all able member states to join its fight against ISIS in Syria. The country said Europe must “wake up” to the threat posed by the terrorist group.

2. Chinese police have shot dead 28 members of a “terrorist group” in a 56-day manhunt. The group is reportedly responsible for an attack on a colliery in Aksu in September that left 16 people dead.

3. At least four of the Paris attackers were already on US counter-terrorism databases while several were also on no-fly watchlists, according to US officials.

4. Mobile payment firm Square’s stocks jumped 45% on its first day of trading. Stocks leapt from an initial public offering of stock at $US9 to $US13.07 by close of trading.

5. Security in Malaysia has been tightened ahead of Barack Obama’s visit, amid unconfirmed reports of an “imminent terrorist threat.”

6. North Korea has proposed talks with the South in a bid to ease tensions and improve ties.

7. The Republican frontrunner in the US election, Donald Trump, has said he would “absolutely” implement a database to track Muslims in the country, following the attacks in Paris last Friday.

8. One of China’s top navy officials says the country has shown “enormous restraint” in the face of constant provocation from the US in the South China Sea. He also warned they stand ready to respond to breaches of sovereignty.

9. China was making progress in rescuing hostage Fan Jinghui, who was executed by ISIS, before US and French airstrikes interrupted negotiations, according to Chinese media.

10. Adele has announced that her new album, 25, which is projected to be the fastest selling in chart history, will not be available on streaming services Spotify or Apple Music.

And finally …

New Zealanders have begun voting in a referendum for a new national flag. Voters could choose one of five options to replace the current design.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.