Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. Two people were killed and seven arrested in a northern suburb of Paris in raids targeting suspects in Friday night’s terrorist attacks, though it’s not clear if the alleged mastermind behind the attacks is among the dead.

2. The Islamic State says it brought down a Russian passenger plane over Egypt with an improvised explosive device, expanding on its claim of responsibility for the October attack.

3. Islamic State on Wednesday said it had killed two more hostages — one Chinese and one Norwegian.

4. Japan in October posted a surprise $US900 million trade surplus, the first time since March, which came from an unexpected plunge in imports.

5. The World Anti-Doping Agency has suspended Russia’s national anti-doping body after declaring it non-compliant.

6. An

International Atomic Energy Agency report finds that Iran’s stockpile of uranium has actually increased in the past three months,

despite a nuclear deal signed with major world powers in July to reduce the number of centrifuges it has in operation, Reuters reports.

7.

Jack Dorsey’s payments company Square set the price for its much anticipated IPO at $US9 per share

, which is below the $US11 to $US13 it was looking for, giving the company a market cap of $US2.9 billion.

8. This year’s El Niño is shaping up to be one of the most powerful on record, the effects of which can be seen across the globe, from increased rainfall in the Southern US and Peru to drought in the Western Pacific and brush fires in Australia.

9. Philippine police used water canons to break up p

10. Sea ice loss caused by climate change could kill one-third of polar bears by 2050, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, which is in charge of the famous Red List of threatened species.

And finally …

A Harvard experiment found that kids from the US, Canada, and Uganda are the fairest.

