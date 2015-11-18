Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. Two people were killed Wednesday morning during a police raid in Saint Denis, a northern suburb of Paris, linked to the search for fugitives wanted in connection with Friday’s shootings in Paris.

2. Wednesday’s raids follow news that French authorities are looking for a second fugitive thought to be involved in the Paris terrorist attacks

, in addition to Salah Abdeslam, who has been dubbed “Public Enemy Number One.”

3. Two Air France flights headed to Paris from the United States were diverted on Tuesday due to bomb threats made by phone anonymously after the planes had taken off.

4. Russia bombed Islamic State targets in Syria heavily after confirming that a bomb attack brought down its passenger jet over Egypt last month.

5. A 24-year-old black man has died after being shot in the head by a Minneapolis police officer over the weekend, despite being unarmed.

6. New Zealand Rugby legend Jonah Lomu died unexpectedly on Wednesday at age 40.

7. At least four people died in bushfires in parts of Western Australia, ahead of the county’s summer.

8.

An explosion in the northeastern Nigerian city of Yola on Tuesday night killed at least 32 people and injured 80 others and officials suspect the militant Islamic group Boko Haram is responsible.

9. More than 1,200 Europeans who joined Islamic extremists in Syria and Iraq have returned home in the past two years, according to the Associated Press.

10. US President Barack Obama said China must end construction on disputed islands in the South China Sea during his Asia-Pacific tour.

And finally …

Google is relaunching Google+.

