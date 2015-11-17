Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Authorities on Monday identified the ringleader of Friday night’s terrorists attacks in Paris as 27-year-old Belgian Abdelhamid Abaaoud, known as “Belgium’s most notorious jihadi.”

2. French President François Hollande has called for constitutional amendments

that “would give the government more flexibility to conduct police raids without a warrant and place people under house arrest” to fight potential terrorists at home, the New York Times writes.

3. A new video shows Anonymous declaring its “biggest operation ever” against ISIS in response to the attacks in Paris that left over a hundred people dead.

4. French warplanes destroyed a command centre and training centre in air raid Monday night — the second in 24 hours — in Raqa in northern Syria.

5. Russia told the United Nations on Monday it was “outraged” over allegations that it had killed civilians in Syria following airstrikes that Moscow claims were targeting Islamic State militants.



6. US President Barack Obama is in the Philippines on Tuesday for a series of Asia

-Pacific summits that are now overshadowed by the fight against Islamic terrorism.

7. At least 22 US states want to suspend a program to resettle 10,000 Syrian refugees in 2016 due to security fears after Paris terrorist attacks.

8. Guinea’s last known Ebola patient has released from care and the country will be declared officially free of Ebola if no new cases are reported in the next six weeks.

9. Yemen’s exiled president has returned to Aden, a port city in Yemen, from Saudi Arabia, though it’s not clear if his visit marks the return of his exiled administration.

10. Brazilian mining firm Samarco will pay at least $US260 million for environmental damage from the collapse of two dams it operated, which unleashed mineral waste that flattened a village and killed nine people in early November.

And finally …

DNA from teeth discovered in Siberia suggest that an extinct human species lived there for 60,000 years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.