1. French police have identified two more men as Paris attackers. The two men are both French nationals, aged 20 and 31, and were suicide bombers at the Stade de France and at a bar in the 11th district.

2. France has carried out its biggest air strikes to date against ISIS in Syria. 20 bombs were dropped on a command center, a recruitment center for jihadists, a munitions depot and a training camp for fighters.

3. Britain is set to boost its intelligence staff by 15% and more than double spending on aviation security in response to the growing terrorist threat from ISIS.

4. UN chief Ban Ki-moon is reportedly set to visit North Korea this week in what would be a rare diplomatic move by the isolated state.

5. The death toll after a train crashed in north-eastern France has risen to 11, including two children. Five passengers are still missing.

Western leaders at the G20 summit have urged Putin to change course in Syria following the downing of a Russian airliner earlier this month and Friday’s Paris attacks.

7. A landslide in China has killed at least 27 people in Lidong village in the country’s Zhejiang province.

8. Japan has entered a recession. The country’s economy contracted 0.2% in the three months to September.

9. It has been revealed that Iraqi officials warned other coalition countries of imminent terrorist attacks by ISIS just one day before the attacks in Paris which left 129 people dead.

10. Ireland’s gay marriage law will come into force today, six months after the country voted unanimously to allow same-sex unions in an historic referendum.

Footage of people running for their lives following a false alarm at a Paris memorial shows how tense things are in France’s capital right now.

