Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. Aung San Suu Kyi has won Myanmar’s historic election, ending decades of military rule. People are hoping that her victory will usher in a new age of democratic and economic reforms.

2. The US is confident that their airstrikes have killed “Jihadi John,” the man responsible for the beheading of several hostages, and one of ISIS’ most-wanted militants.

3. ISIS has claimed responsibility for a bomb explosion in southern Beirut that killed 41 people.

4. EU leaders are pushing to secure a £2.4 billion with Turkey to help stem the flow of refugees into Europe.

5. A bomb blast in Thailand has killed four people in the Khok Pho region of Pattani. Insurgents in the predominantly Muslim area are fighting for greater autonomy although no one has claimed responsibility.

6. Egypt and Russia have shunned the US from its investigations into the crashed Russian airliner. The plane crashed on October 31, killing all 234 people onboard.

7. Russia has confirmed that the leaking of a secret nuclear weapon design on TV earlier this week was an accident.

8. Barack Obama has awarded the Medal of Honour, America’s highest military honour, to a French soldier who tackled a suicide bomber in Afghanistan.

9. A huge melting glacier in Greenland could raise sea levels by as much as 50 centimetres. The Zachariae Isstrom glacier started to melt rapidly in 2012.

10. Human rights lawyers and activists are regularly tortured and mistreated by police in order to obtain forced confessions, according to a new report by Amnesty International.

And finally …

An 80-year-old mobster has been acquitted on charges he helped plan a $US6 million (£4 million) heist, retold in the hit mafia film “Goodfellas.”

