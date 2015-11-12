Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. President Putin has ordered a Russian-lead investigation into claims the country’s athletes sabotaged the London Olympics as part of a doping scandal.

2. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in the UK today for a two-day official visit. During his visit, he’ll address parliament and hold a rally at Wembley stadium in front of 60,000 people.

3. Online store Alibaba announced on Thursday that Chinese shoppers spent over $US14 billion on Singles’ Day, smashing last year’s figure of $US9 billion.

4. A German radio station has claimed that the country’s surveillance agency spied on the FBI and US arms companies. The BND allegedly also spied on the International Criminal Court, and the World Health Organisation.

5. The Scottish nurse who was readmitted to hospital following complications from the Ebola virus has made a full recovery.

6.

Apple has apologised after six black students were asked to leave a shop in Australia. The company was accused of racism after the employee confronting the students explained he was afraid they “might steal something.”

7. Sweden has introduced border checks in an attempt to stem the flow of refugees entering the country.

8. Chinese scientists have discovered a gold mine worth hundreds of millions of dollars 2,000 metres under the sea. There is at least 470 tons of gold to be mined.

9. Documents show that Russia is planning on developing a nuclear submarine drone aimed at inflicting “unacceptable damage.” The submarine would be used to carry out nuclear strikes at key coastal areas.

10. Astronomers have found what could be the most important planet outside of our solar system. The planet is close enough for its atmosphere to be studied for signs of life.

And finally …

A billionaire in Hong Kong has bought a $US48 million diamond for his seven-year-old daughter . The sale comes the day after he spent $US28.5 million buying another rare 16.08-carat pink diamond

