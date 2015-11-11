Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. The head of Russia’s anti-doping agency, Grigory Rodchenkov, has resigned amid allegations that the country sabotaged the London 2012 Olympics.

2. The fourth Republican debate took place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin last night. Eight candidates including frontrunners Ben Carson and Donald Trump faced off against each other.

3. France has announced it foiled a plan by a radical Islamist to carry out an attack on navy personnel in the port city of Toulon.

4. A spokesperson for Sweden’s immigration agency has said the country has no room for any more refugees. The Swedish army was recently drafted in to help manage the influx of immigrants into the country.

5. A white supremacist in Kansas has been sentenced to death. Frazier Glenn Miller will be put to death by lethal injection after he killed three people at Jewish centres last year.

6.

Japan’s first commercial jet in 50 years has made its maiden flight. The Mitsubishi Regional Jet took off on a one-hour return flight from Nagoya Airport in a bid to compete with global aviation players.

7. Sales on China’s “Singles’ Day” have reached $US8 billion. Chinese billionaire and Alibaba founder Jack Ma pocketed $US3 billion in less than an hour on Wednesday as “the world’s biggest shopping day,” took China by storm.

8. Former Conservative prime minister, John Major, has blasted the “shocking” levels of inequality in Britain and says more needs to be done to bridge the gap between rich and poor.

9. A Kenyan journalist has been detained by police after reporting on excessive government spending as the country tries to trample free speech.

10. At least two people were killed after a small business jet crashed into an apartment block in Ohio on Tuesday.

And finally …

A painting of Andrew Parker Bowles, the ex-husband of Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, has sold at auction in New York for over $US34 million.

