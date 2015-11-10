Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. There are calls for Russia to be banned from athletics after it was revealed the country sabotaged the London 2012 Olympics with a “state-sponsored “doping” programme.

2. British Prime Minister David Cameron will send a letter to the President of the European Council Donald Tusk later today, setting out the four main objectives of Britain’s EU negotiations. The letter will mark the start of a new renegotiation period.

3. One person has been killed in a campus shooting at Spartanburg Methodist College in South Carolina.

4. Volkswagen is offering $US1,000 gift cards and vouchers to owners of diesel Audi and Volkswagen models in the US. The move is an attempt to win back customers dismayed by the emissions scandal.

5. Apple CEO Tim Cook has warned that the proposed UK surveillance bill could bring “very dire consequences,” saying any backdoor is a backdoor for everyone, including terrorists.

6.

Five people have been wounded after rioting sparked by the death of an asylum seeker at a controversial detention centre on Christmas Island, Australia.

7. A Louisiana state police chief has said a video of police shooting a six-year-old autistic boy is “the most disturbing thing I’ve seen.”

8. A US appeals court has ruled against President Barack Obama’s plans to protect 5 million people living in the country from deportation.

9. Facebook has been told by a Belgian court that it “must stop” tracking internet users who are not signed up to the social network. Facebook could face a fine of up to £180,000 per day if it fails to comply.

10. A Chinese collector has bought a Modigliani nude painting for $US170 million, the second highest price ever paid for a painting at auction.

And finally …

SeaWorld is finally putting an end to its controversial killer whale shows in San Diego after being criticised for how it treats the animals.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.