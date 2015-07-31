REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton Greece won’t get a bail out, according to leaked IMF documents.

1. Greece won’t get a bail out. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reportedly won’t sign off on any deal to help Greece.

2. We may finally be one step closer to

figuring out what happened to missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370. Experts have found Luggage they think “could” be from the flight.

3. A Japanese bank just got fined for hiding a rogue trader called “Mr. X.” The Hong Kong financial watchdog fined Japanese bank Nomura HK$US4.5 million ($US600,000, £384,000).

4. Samsung seriously messed up with the Galaxy S6. The korean firm’s financials show it failed to anticipate demand for the Galaxy S6 Edge.

5. Jeremy Clarkson and the Top Gear team are making a new show — but only Amazon Prime customers will get to watch it.

6. Shell plans to axe 6,500 staff and sell $US20 billion in assets. The firm’s Q2 financials show the oil price slump is hitting it hard.

7. Spain’s economy enjoyed another growth spurt. Between April and June the nation’s economy grew 1%, according to data from Capital Economics.



8. Zimbabwe doesn’t understand why westerners are upset about the death of Cecil the lion.



9. Turkey is playing a dangerous game with ISIS. Experts believe it may be “starting a war on two fronts.”

10.

President Barack Obama has ordered US engineers to build the world’s fastest computer. He wants it to be 30-times faster than exisiting super computers.

The FBI released a cringeworthy video about economic espionage.

