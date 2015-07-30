REUTERS/Francois Lenoir Former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis is in hot water.

1. United Airlines may have been hacked by the same group that targeted the US government. The breach is believed to have happened in May, or early June.

Yanis Varoufakis, the former Greek finance minister, is being accused of treason. His critics want to see him stand trial for causing “incalculable damage to the interests of the country.”

French is investigating reports Disneyland Paris is charging people more in some EU countries than others. Germans may be paying twice as much as French people.

4. Former wrestler Hulk Hogan has filed new court documents alleging that Gawker CEO Nick Denton intentionally tried to ruin him by leaking a recent story about him using derogatory language in 2012.

5. Yahoo just released a new messaging app, Livetext. It is essentially FaceTime without sound.

6. It is unlikely US prosecutors will go after the man believed to have killed Cecil the lion. Legal experts think it is unlikely charges will be brought against the big game hunter responsible for luring and killing the protected animal.

7. Experts are concerned Rio de Janeiro water pollution will cause major problems at the 2016 Summer Olympics. Athletes competing in next year’s Summer Olympics could be swimming and boating in waters so contaminated with human faeces that they risk becoming violently ill.

his 114 employees $US200,000 bonuses after selling the business. Nevzat Aydın sold his online food ordering company Yemeksepeti for a whopping $US589 million to Delivery Hero.

9. Facebook has added one of LinkedIn’s most abused features. Facebook is testing a new feature that will let your friends add tags to your profile.

10. Climate change may make some of the world’s best wines disappear. Changes in weather would be disastrous for grape growers.

Google’s just done something that will really annoy the UK and US governments.

