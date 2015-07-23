AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani The pack with Britain’s Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, rides during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 161 kilometers (100 miles) with start in Digne-les-Bains and finish in Pra Loup, France, Wednesday, July 22, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Thursday.

1. Greece’s parliament on Wednesday approved a package of civil justice and banking reforms that European creditors required before beginning negotiations on a €86 billion bailout.

2. US President Barack Obama is close to announcing a plan to close Guantanamo Bay military prison and transfer out the remaining 116 detainees, which has been a top priority since he entered office in 2009.

3. At least 29 people were killed in bombings at a mosque and a bus station in the northern Nigerian city of Gombe, in attacks that are believed to be linked to militant group Boko Haram.

4. Italian police on Wednesday seized €2 billion in assets in a raid of betting shops, gambling websites, and companies run by the

‘Ndrangheta Mafia, one of Europe’s biggest cocaine importers.

5. IKEA will repair 27 million of its most popular style of dressers by offering a free anchoring kit, after two children were crushed when the furniture items tipped over.

6. A small boat collided with a barge in Egypt’s Nile river, killing at least 15 people.

7. A Myanmar court sentenced more than 150 Chinese nationals to life to prison for illegal logging, after the export of logs was banned last year to protect forests.

8. New research shows that the number of immigrants coming from Mexico to the United States has dropped by 57% since its peak in 2003, largely due to fewer construction jobs since the recession and Mexico’s lower birth rate.

9. Bank of America’s Chief Financial Officer Bruce Thompson is leaving the firm after 5 and a half years, in an unexpected announcement that comes a week after the bank reported second quarter earnings that beat expectations.

10. Three new crew members arrived at the International Space Station on Wednesday after their mission was delayed two months to investigate a rocket launch failure at the end of April.

And finally …

Jamaica shocked the United States by beating the men’s football team in the Gold Cup semi-final.

