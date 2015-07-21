REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger People relax at the public swimming pool of Schoenbrunner Bad on a sunny day in Vienna, Austria, July 19, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday.

1. Officials believe a suicide bombing connected to Islamic State militants may be responsible for an explosion on Monday that killed at least 27 people in the mostly Kurdish town of Suruc in Turkey, near the Syrian border.

2. Greece on Monday confirmed it repaid the roughly €2 billion it owed to the International Monetary Fund, as well as a €3.5 billion payment due to the European Central Bank.

3. Burundi

President Pierre Nkurunziza looks set to win a third consecutive term as polling stations open on Tuesday amid violent street protests and after a failed coup attempt in May.

4. The US and Cuba re

stored full diplomatic relations on Monday after 54 years of cold relations, signalled by Cuba raising its flag outside its state embassy in Washington and the US reopening its embassy in Havana.

5. Japanese electronics maker Toshiba overstated its profits by more than $US1.2 billion over the last seven years, a revelation that is likely to lead to the chief executive’s resignation on Tuesday.

6. Hackers operating under the name Impact Team attacked affairs website Ashley Madison over the weekend and threatened to leak the account data of the site’s 37 million users. The attack was reportedly designed to protest and punish the site, which the hackers accused of charging to delete customer information, but not actually doing that.

7. In a defence paper published annually, Japan accuses

China of acting “unilaterally and without compromise” in its bid to reclaim land in the South China Sea.

8. Josh Greenberg, the 28-year-old cofounder of the online music-streaming site Grooveshark, was found dead in his Florida home on Sunday. Police said there was “no evidence of foul play or suicide.”

9. The global average temperature for June was the hottest for the month on record.

10. In a world first, an 18-year-old French woman born with HIV has been in remission for 12 years after not taking medication for that period of time.

And finally…

American Zach Johnson won the British Open on Monday in a 4-hole playoff, making it the 39-year-old’s second career major championship.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.