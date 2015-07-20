REUTERS/Eric Gaillard A group of riders cycle past a sunflowers field during the 198.5-km (123.3 miles) 13th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Muret to Rodez, France, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Monday.

1. Greek banks reopen Monday for the first time since June 29, though capital controls will remain in place limiting the amount of cash people can withdrawal to €420 (£291, $US454) a week.

2. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in an interview on Sunday that extending maturities of Greece’s debt and reducing interest paid by the country might be considered, but only once the first successful review of an €86 billion (£59 billion, $US93 billion) bailout package has been completed.

3. The UN security council will vote Monday morning on a resolution to endorse the Iran nuclear deal, before US Congress has a chance to complete its 60-day review.

4. Rockets fired by Houthi rebels killed 43 people in the city of Aden, just two days after Yemen’s exiled government declared the city “liberated.”

5. Drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who slipped out of his prison cell through a mile-long tunnel, has become somewhat of hero in his hometown of

Badiraguato in northwestern Mexico, with the mayor calling his escape “totally bad arse.”

6. Mitsubishi Materials has become the first Japanese corporation to apologise for using American prisoners of war for forced labour in its mines during World War II.

7. British Prime Minister David Cameron said in an interview on Sunday that he wants Britain to do more to fight Islamic State militants in Syria as airstrikes are currently centered on Iraq.

8. US weapons maker Lockheed Martin is reportedly buying

United Technologies for $US8 billion (£5.1 billion), which will be Lockheed’s largest acquisition in two decades.

9. Surviving relatives of those killed in the Germanwings plane crash in March rejected an offer of €

25,000 (£17,364, $US27,000) in compensation for their pain and suffering, saying it was an inadequate amount.

10. Bernd Lucke, former leader of the eurosceptic Alternative for Germany(AfD) party, set up a new party on Sunday called The “Alliance for Progress and Renewal” (ALFA), which also opposes eurozone bailouts.

And finally…

Professional Australian surfer Mick Fanning fought off a great white shark attack on live television on Sunday during the finals of the J-Bay Open

of the Men’s Samsung Galaxy Championship Tour in South Africa.



