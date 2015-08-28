Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Friday.

1. Chinese stocks opened sharply higher on Friday, following Thursday’s rally after days of major losses.



2. Up to

50 migrants were found dead in a truck in Austria on Thursday as European leaders were meeting in Vienna to discuss the deepening migrant crisis.

3. Hundreds of people are feared dead after two boats carrying up to 500 migrants capsized off the Libyan city of Zuwara. More than 2,300 migrants and refugees have died so far this year in attempts to reach Europe by boat, according to the UN.

4. The campus of Savannah State University in Georgia was placed on security lockdown after a reported shooting on Thursday night.

5. Moody’s downgraded its global economic growth forecast for 2016 to 2.8% from 3.1%, partially due to the slowdown in China.

6. South Sudanese president Salva Kiir finally signed a peace agreement

that will formally end nearly two years of civil war in the world’s youngest nation, though warned that he has some reservations.

7. Tens of thousands of Guatemalans staged marches on Thursday to demand the resignation of President Otto Perez, who refuses to quit amid accusations that he was involved in a lucrative customs racket.

8. Facebook announced it had one billion users on its site on Monday, a single-day record.

9. US President Barack Obama visited New Orleans on Thursday to mark the rebirth of the city, 10 years after it was ravaged by Hurricane Katrina.

10. Usain Bolt won the 200 meters at the 2015 World Championships — even while taking it easy on the last 5 meters.

And finally …

Instagram will now allow users to post in landscape and portrait formats. Rejoice!

