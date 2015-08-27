Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Thursday.

1. Two Virginia television journalists, 24-year-old reporter Alison Parker and 27-year-old cameraman Adam Ward, were fatally shot Wednesday morning during a live television interview.

2. Chinese stocks opened higher on Thursday after days of sharp declines, though concerns of volatility remains high.

3. China has detained 11 senior transport officials in connection with the deadly

explosions in the Chinese port city of Tianjin earlier this month. Many are accused of negligence, including illegally issuing business licenses and failing to deal with safety hazards.

4. Officials from more than 120 governments meeting in Mexico about a treaty to regulate the international arms trade agreed that future decisions would be passed by a two-thirds majority vote to prevent changes from being blocked.

5. Ten of the world’s biggest automakers — including BMW, Ford General Motors, and Honda — are being sued by US consumers who claim they hid the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning

in cars with keyless ignitions, which may lead to mistaken belief that the engine stops running when the electronic fob is removed.

6. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and western Balkan leaders meet in Vienna on Thursday in an attempt to work out a common response to the biggest migration crisis to hit Europe since World War II.

7. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic is cutting 1,300 jobs as it shuts down a battery factory in Beijing.



8. James Holmes, who was convicted of killing 12 people inside a Colorado cinema in 2012, has been officially sentenced to life in prison without parole.

9. Germany plans to ban GMO crops even after they have been approved as safe by the European Commission, according to documents seen by Reuters.

10. One of two giant panda cubs born at the National Zoo in Washington on Saturday has died.

And finally …

Rapper Curtis Jackson, a.k.a. “50 Cent,” is putting his massive 50,000-square-foot home in Farmington, Connecticut, back on the market.

