Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday.

1. Chinese stocks were all over the place on Wednesday, despite the central bank’s rate cut on Tuesday designed to prop up the economy after two days of market chaos led by plunging Shanghai shares.

2. US stocks ended the day in the red, giving up all gains made early Tuesday.

3. The Moroccan man suspected of launching an attack on a high-speed train in France last week, 25-year-old Ayoub El Khazzani, has been

charged with attempted murder of a terrorist nature, according to a judicial source quoted by the AFP.

4. After more than 15 years of digging, Switzerland on Tuesday completed construction on the world’s longest tunnel, the 35-mile NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel.

5.

More than 50 North Korean submarines, or about 70% of the country’s known fleet, have reportedly disappeared from South Korea’s radar, just one day after an agreement to end a “quasi state of war.”

6. Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday voted to ban unregulated ride-hailing services such as Uber, a move that needs to be approved by the mayor within the next two weeks to become a law.

7. Heavy rains and floodwaters south of Sydney have forced hundreds of residents to flee their homes.

8. Donald Trump stunned political observers on Tuesday by ejecting a prominent anchor for Spanish-language network Univision from a news conference after he tried to ask a question about immigration out of turn.

9. A crackdown on migrants in Venezuela has led to a mass

exodus of Colombians, who the Venezuelan president blames for rampant crime and widespread shortages.

10. The United States and Mexico on Tuesday opened the first new rail link between the two countries in more than century, which connects the Texas city of Brownsville with Matamoros across the border.

And finally …

Floyd Mayweather just spent $US4.8 million (£3.05 million) on one of the fastest cars in the world.

