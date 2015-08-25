Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday.

1. Markets around the world were crushed on Monday — dubbed China’s “Black Monday” — which saw the Shanghai Composite Index fall around 8.5%, the biggest single-day collapse since 2007.

2. Chinese stocks fell again on Tuesday, plunging more than 6%, though other Asian markets appear to be rallying.

3. Islamic State militants on Sunday reportedly blew up the temple of Baal Shami, one of the most important temples in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra.

4. North Korea apologised to South Korea for landmine explosions inside the Demilitarized Zone that wounded two South Korean soldiers earlier this month, as part of talks to settle a recent escalation in tensions that involved the exchange of artillery fire last week.

5. French President Francois Hollande gave the country’s top award, the Legion of Honour, to three Americans and a Briton for foiling a suspected terror attack on a high-speed train to Paris.

6. Thousands of refugees have worked their way toward Hungary and the European Union border over the last two days, as France and Germany rush to come up with a common response to the migrant crisis.

7. Russia has banned all of Wikipedia after the government’s request to remove a page that reportedly made references to a type of cannabis was denied.

8.The parent company of adultery website Ashley Madison is offering a $US500,000 (£317,000) reward for information leading to the arrest of those behind “one of the largest data breaches in the world,” Toronto Police said in a news conference on Monday.

9. British IndyCar driver Justin Wilson has died at the age of 37 after being struck by a piece of debris when his car spun out during a race on Sunday.

10. The world’s fastest-moving glacier, Jakobshavn in western Greenland, shed almost 5 square miles worth of ice over the last two days, or enough to cover Manhattan in about 1,000 feet of ice.

And finally …

China just released a gallery of photos showcasing their airforce in action.

