Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. A search plane has spotted the wreckage of an Indonesian passenger plane that went missing on Sunday. 44 passengers were on the plane. There is no word of any survivors.

2. Japan’s economy shrank for the first time since Q3 2014. The government reported a decline of 0.4% in the June quarter.

3. The United States and its allies have carried out 22 airstrikes against ISIS in the past 24 hours. The strikes, carried out in Syria and Iraq, destroyed enemy fighting positions, bunkers, equipment, and excavators.

4. A mid-air collision near the Mexico boarder has left at least four people dead. Two small aircrafts crashed near southern San Diego County on Sunday.

5. Egypt has passed stringent new anti-terrorism laws. Under the new laws, designed to “crush dissent,” anyone found guilty of setting up or leading a terrorist organisation faces the death penalty.

6. 48 million chickens and turkeys have been killed in the worst-ever bird flu outbreak in the US. The large number of deaths means egg prices in the country are expected to sky-rocket.

7. A communist newspaper in China says there will be no coverups in the investigation into an explosion that killed 114 people at a goods warehouse in Tianjin last week. The article was published amid intense speculation that the owners were linked to government officials.

8. China has strengthened its yuan against the US dollar by 0.01%. The strengthening follows 3 consecutive days of weakening last week up to Friday.

9. Morgan Freeman’s granddaughter has been fatally stabbed in Manhattan. Edina Hayes was discovered lying in the street after a 3am call to the police. A 30-year-old man was subsequently taken into custody.

10. Andy Murray has won the Montreal Masters. Murray ended an eight-match losing streak against Novak Djokovic as he defeated the Serbian world number one 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

And finally …

Pink Floyd have officially broken up after 48 years. Guitarist David Gilmour stated in an interview with Classic Rock Magazine that the band is “done.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.