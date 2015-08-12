Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday.

1. Hillary Clinton is turning over her server to the Feds amid revelations of “top secret” emails. Clinton’s use of a private email server for work drew vast criticism from political opponents.

2. Islamic State released 22 of the dozens of Assyrian Christians it abducted from villages in north eastern Syria earlier this year, Yakoub. Chairman of the Assyrian Federation of Sweden called the release “a sign of hope.”

3. Scientists discovered the last lake on Mars, which might be preserving ancient life. It is one of the youngest lakes and therefore possibly one of the last liquid water sources to ever exist on Mars, the researchers report.

4. Families of the victims of MH370 have rejected claims that the wreckage found on Reunion Island is that of the ill-fated flight. They say they require a more complete “analysis.”

5. The annual Perseids meteor shower will put on a dazzling display tonight. The shower will be visible from late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

6. Tinder’s PR went ballistic on Twitter over a Vanity Fair Exposé. The dating app went on a 30+ tweet tweet-storm in response to an article titled “Tinder and the dating apocalypse.”

7. An 81-year-old man has set himself on fire outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul during a protest demanding an apology from Tokyo for forcing women into military brothels during WWII.

8. Credit Suisse could be fined tens of millions of dollars as it enters talks to settle allegations over its Crossfinder “dark pool” trading venue.

9. The Chinese Yuan has plunged a further 2%, sparking fears of a currency war in the region.

10. Japan has returned to nuclear energy by restarting one of its nuclear reactors for the first time since the Fukushima Disaster four-and-a-half years ago.

And finally …

An English professor in North Carolina has revealed a video showing what he says is the first time Martin Luther King Jr. uttered the words “I have a dream.”

