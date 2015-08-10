Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Monday.

1. Sunday marked the first anniversary of the fatal shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, which sparked protests across the United States in the months after.

2. At least 11 people were killed during a stampede in India when thousands of people participating in a Hindu religious festival tried to force their way into a temple.

3. A powerful typhoon

killed at least 14 people and forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate in China when it hit the east coast on Sunday, after cutting power to more than 3 million households and killing six people in Taiwan.

4. The terms of Greece’s third bailout worth up to €86 billion (£60.88, $US94.35 billion) may be wrapped up as early as Tuesday, ahead of a debt payment due to the European Central Bank on August 20.

5. A Mexican activist

who helped lead efforts to find 43 Mexican students who were abducted last year and presumed murdered, was found dead Saturday night.

6. In response to protests against government corruption in Iraq, Prime Minister Haider al-Ab adi proposed a package of sweeping reforms that includes of the elimination of three vice presidency positions, which was immediately approved by his cabinet on Sunday.

7. The US is sending six F-16 warplanes to Turkey to help fight against the Islamic State group.

8. Britain has accused Spain of violating international law after Spanish state vessels repeatedly entered British waters in Gibraltar to chase criminals without notifying authorities.

9. China is funding a new coastal highway in Liberia to help it recover from the Ebola epidemic.

10. Frank Gifford, an NFL Hall of Famer who played for the New York Giants in the 1950s and later become a successful sports broadcaster, died Sunday at the age of 84 from natural causes.

And finally …

The wreckage of a World War II US fighter that crashed in February 1945 was unearthed in Germany on Saturday.

