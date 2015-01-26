The 10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

YouTube/Old Spice Terry Crews stars in a fun new Old Spice ad.

Good morning. Get your week off to a flying start by catching up on all the most important advertising stories.

1. English football’s FA Cup went into its fourth round this weekend without a sponsor. Sponsorship experts told us it’s because the “magic of the cup” has worn off.

2. We spoke to actor Danny Trejo about how Snickers convinced him to star in its Super Bowl ad. In a teaser video, he plays Marcia Brady, from “The Brady Bunch.”

3. Apple is set to announce it is selling more iPhones in China than in the US. Its marketing and partnership strategy in the region appears to be paying off.

4. Apple has made another key hire from the fashion industry ahead of the Apple Watch launch, 9to5 Mac reports. The company has hired Burberry’s vice president of digital and interactive design Chester Chipperfield.

5. Old Spice has launched a zany new marketing campaign, The Drum reports. The ad features Terry Crews inviting men to get “shaved in the face.”

6.

Vox Media is ramping up efforts to create content designed to live only on social media, Digiday reports. On average, the “native-ony” posts get higher share rates.

7.

The NFL has launched a YouTube channel, The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today reports. It will feature a mix of game clips, interviews, snippets from NFL Network shows like “A Football Life” and fantasy football-themed shows.

8.

TechCrunch reports that a date has been set for the class action suit filed against Facebook over alleged privacy violations in Europe. Europe Vs. Facebook has had its first hearing set for April 9, in a court in Vienna.

9.

Vevo found a clever workaround to make its Fifty Shades Of Grey soundtrack video autoplay on Twitter last week, Adweek reports. A source said Vevo set its video to autoplay thanks to a little-known feature in Twitter’s Amplify program that is typically limited to less than 10 seconds. But Vevo combined its video and pre-roll to create about five minutes of autoplay.

10.

Facebook has insisted Facebook Exchange (FBX) is not going anywhere, despite its VP of business and marketing partnerships David Fischer hinting last week that it could be shuttered. Fischer later told AdExchanger: “We still hear from many marketing partners that they find a lot of success in FBX and they invest in it. As long as that’s the case, we think there’s a nice opportunity.”

