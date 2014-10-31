10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

YouTube Nike’s latest commercial featuring LeBron James.

Before you head off for your Halloween parties, make sure you are up to date on the most important stories in advertising today.

1. WPP’s third quarter results are out and the world’s biggest advertising group has beaten estimates. Revenues were up 7.6% to $US2.76 billion, far outpacing recent results from Omnicom (6.5% growth) and Publicis (up 1%).

2. Yahoo has hired Amazon’s top ad sales executive Lisa Utzschneider. She becomes the company’s senior vice president of sales, Americas, and will report into CEO Marissa Mayer.

3. Wal-Mart has said it will expand its offering of discounted products during the holiday season and may broaden a price-matching scheme to include online rivals. The latest announcement from the world’s second biggest retailer (behind Alibaba) is the latest sign of an escalating price war among big US retailers.

4. Free streaming site FilmOn is suing ad verification service DoubleVerify for allegedly cutting off “millions” of dollars in revenue. FilmOn’s chief executive Alki David told Business Insider he thinks DoubleVerify are “d*uchebags” that “throw legitimate companies under the bus in order to generate a body count.”

5. Nike has released an intense commercial about LeBron James returning to Cleveland. The ad from the sports brand is very similar to a spot Beats released earlier this month, which followed the same storyline.

6. Twitter has promoted its head of revenue products, Kevin Weil, to chief of consumer products. He replaces Daniel Graf who was only hired into the role six months ago — its unclear where he is headed within the company.

7. An Amazon executive has admitted the company “didn’t get the price right” on the Fire phone. Amazon’s senior vide president of devices David Limp said “we missed,” in pricing the smartphone too high.

8. Senator Rand Paul, a likely 2016 presidential contender, thinks the Republican brand “sucks” when it comes to wooing African-American voters. Paul said: “Remember Domino’s Pizza? They admitted, ‘Hey, our pizza crust sucks.’ The Republican Party brand sucks and so people don’t want to be a Republican and for 80 years, African-Americans have had nothing to do with Republicans.”

9. The long-awaited Instagram video ads have finally arrived, Adweek reports. Disney, Activision and Banana Republic are among the early buyers.

10. Get in the mood for Halloween with these 13 branded treats Digiday has rounded up. From sexy Ebola hazmat suits to Arby’s offering up some ghoulish digital treats, there’s plenty to dig your vampire teeth into.

