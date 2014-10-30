10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

Getty Consumers are not impressed with the reported new McDonald’s ad slogan.

On your agenda today:



1. Apple is growing into an e-commerce beast for advertisers. All signs — the expansion of its iAd platform, Pay, iTunes, iBeacons — point towards a strategy to build an e-commerce empire.

2. Here are all the rude words UK advertisers are allowed to use. The UK ad watchdog has updated its guidance on offensive language, which makes for great reading for anyone with a puerile sense of humour.

3. This is how Fireball became the most successful liquor brand in decades. Targeting college towns, enlisting celebrities and encouraging bars to hold drinking contests have made it the go-to shot.

4. Check out these eight insane vintage health ads that make sugar seem like a health food. Sugar has been marketed as everything from the instant energy that helps you skip that “fat time the day” and a “quick pickup for safety on the road.”

5. People hate McDonald’s reported new slogan. Twitter has not reacted kindly to the “Lovin’ Beats Hatin'” tagline.

6. Brands are wasting their effort getting fans to like them on social media when there are for more effective ways to create sales and meet business objectives, Marketing Week claims in this long-read. New research from Twitter and digital agency Isobar found that higher levels of “likeability” on social media do not lead to higher levels of purchase consideration.

7. Advertisers: you’re no good at your job, according to a new report from Oracle and Forrester, covered by AdNews. The study claims just 12% of marketers are at the top of their game.

8. Econsultancy has just published a “super accessible beginner’s guide to programmatic buying and RTB.” Definitely one to bookmark, if you weren’t up to scratch already.

9. Kraft rejects 75% to 85% of digital ad impressions offered by real-time ad marketplaces due to quality concerns, according to AdAge. Julie Fleischer, the company’s director of data, content and media said the fact that so many impressions are “fraudulent, unsafe, non-viewable or unknown” is a real problem for the industry.”

10. Lysol bought the top Google search ads for the word “Ebola,” and then changed its mind. Vice’s tech site Motherboard reported the search ad for the disinfectant brand read: “What Is Ebola — Learn the Facts About Ebola Virus From Lysol. Find More Info Now,” but the Reckitt Benckiser brand appears to have pulled the campaign.

