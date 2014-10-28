10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

Here’s everything you need to know before you step into your first meeting.

1. YouTube has confirmed it is exploring the launch of an ad-free subscription service. The rollout could be a boon for advertisers, as YouTube would likely ramp up the ad load on the free service to tempt users into upgrading.

2. Twitter beat its Q3 revenue expectations, but its stock has tanked as user growth has slowed. CEO Dick Costolo did not provide much by way of advertising news in the earnings call, but said the company is continuing its strategy of improving the on-boarding user registration process and is looking to do better to monetise its logged out userbase.

3. McDonald’s is preparing a big ad push that will include the new tagline “Lovin’ Beats Hatin,'” according to the Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today. The marketing campaign will also reportedly include a 60-second spot during Super Bowl XLIX.

4. Oreo has launched a cute Tim Burton-style online push for Halloween, Adweek reports. The campaign will see the Mondelez cookie brand create a new monster — or “nomster” — every day in the lead up to Halloween, which it will showcase via bite-size online videos.

5. Coca-Cola is launching its follow up to Share A Coke in Australia (where the Share A Coke campaign originated), according to AdNews. The drinks maker is introducing pink, purple, blue, green and orange cans (alongside some new-look trademark Coke red cans) and investing millions in a marketing push.

6. Chelsea FC has named former Liverpool FC managing director Christian Purslow as its first commercial director, Marketing Week reports. Purslow will be responsible for finalising the deal for the club’s shirt sponsor next season, with Turkish Airlines reportedly poised to replace Samsung.

7. Break out the champagne: the banner ad has turned 20-years-old! AdAge takes a look back at the “polarising” ad unit’s biggest moments.

8. Nissan-owned Infiniti has handed creative agency Crispin Porter & Bogusky its largest ever account as the agency expands into China, The Drum reports. The account, previously handled by TBWA, will see Crispin Porter & Bogusky expand into Shanghai as a result.

9. AdExchanger has interviewed Lindsay Pattison, the recently-appointed global CEO of WPP media agency Maxus. She says the US is one of the biggest opportunities for the media agency’s growth.

10. Fresh from the announcement earlier this month that Publicis was taking a 20% stake in Matomy Media Group, Matomy has acquired European programmatic ad platform MobFox for $US17.6 million. MobFox has a revenue run-rate of around $US16 million for 2014, which is expected to contribute around 20% of Israel-based Matomy’s global revenue for FY2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.