The 10 Things You Need To Know In Advertising This Morning

1. Publicis Groupe chief Maurice Lévy just admitted the company’s disappointing financial results this year are his fault for concentrating too hard on the failed Omnicom merger. In a very frank earnings call Lévy also said that Publicis was probably the more interested party in the merger than Omnicom, which earlier this week reported solid quarterly results.

2. Facebook is launching a new TV ad in the US and thankful it’s nowhere near as weird as the last one. The cute “Say Love You Better” campaign aims to get Americans using the standalone Messenger app in more creative ways.

3. Adobe has pulled its sponsorship of the tech website Gawker after a writer tweeted a joke about bullying in the gaming industry. Adobe joins the list of companies — which also includes Intel and Mercedes-Benz — distancing themselves from the #GamerGate controversy.

4. The boss of the world’s second largest retailer Tesco has told Marketing Week the brand can still be “great” again, despite reporting a 92% profit slump. Chief executive Dave Lewis says rebuilding trust and transparency in the brand is one of its key priorities.

5. Sir Martin Sorrell, WPP chief, said he is “puzzled” by some of the debate circulating about transparency in the programmatic ad trading market, The Drum reports. Sorrell suggested people criticising agency networks for not being transparent about their programmatic trading practices would do well to look at Google or Facebook where margins are far higher and few people know exactly how their algorithms work.

6. On that subject, Digiday has explored whether agencies have a transparency problem. Agency trading desks — where agencies are effectively the buyer and seller of digital advertising space to clients — appear to be the dominant issue.

7. Google has a new app called Inbox that it hopes will reinvent email. But the app could be an issue for brands: it doesn’t contain ads, and it bundles up marketing emails into a “Promotions” tab.

8. Econsultancy explores when marketing automation goes wrong. The post recants various snafus from brands such as IBM, Walmart and Shutterfly.

9. Pebble is feeling the halo effect from all the buzz around the Apple Watch, Mobile Marketing Magazine reports. The wearable company’s chief evangelist Myriam Joire says news of Apple’s first smartwatch has boosted its sales.

10. Adweek has decided to spoil its readers with a David Beckham history in ads. It serves as a very visual reminder that he has a hard time keeping his clothes on when he agrees to marketing tie-ups.

