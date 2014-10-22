10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know This Morning

kurhan/Shutterstock There’s a strong demand for ginger cats in TV casting.

1. A lobbying group is trying to claim cash from Coca-Cola for consumers over what it says are “misleading” health claims advertised by its Vitaminwater drink. Truth In Advertising is hoping to replicate the success of a recent false advertising lawsuit against Red Bull, which has seen the company agree to compensate consumers with $US10 if they feel they were deceived by its “gives you wings” marketing claim.

2. Here’s what industry insiders think of Yahoo’s reported $US700 million deal to buy video advertising company Brightroll. For the most part, our sources are scoffing at it.

3. TV broadcasters ought to be worried about the looming shift away from TV advertising that Omnicom Group described on Tuesday. In its Q3 earnings call, Omnicom Group spoke of the “rapid shift” toward digital and how there has not been the “urgency” for traditional TV media buying this year.

4. There are three reasons why consumers are abandoning McDonald’s in the US, where sales plunged 3.3% in the company’s third quarter: Poor consumer perception of the brand and its values, its complicated menu has been slowing down service, and its prices are too high for cash-strapped customers.

5. Yahoo’s third-quarter earnings beat expectations. The company’s revenues were boosted by mobile and native ads.

6. Pinterest is getting closer to rolling out its beta Promoted Pins ad product to all businesses. Here is what it looks like to run a Promoted Pins campaign.

7. Coca-Cola’s marketers will face tougher cost control measures after the company announced an expanded efficiency drive, Marketing Week reports. Coke marketers will be asked to adopt “zero-based budgeting,” meaning they will have to justify spending on all new marketing activity, rather than just basing their budges on the previous year’s spend.

8. Brace yourself for the start of the Holiday ad campaign season. AdAge reports on Target’s seasonal effort which includes music from Yeah Yeah Yeahs front woman Karen O, its doggy mascot Bullseye, partnership with editorially-driven retailer Story.

9. Ad agencies have outlined their biggest marketing challenges to Digiday. Their worries include keeping up with technology, attracting and retaining talent, and capturing the interest of Millennials.

10. FastCo explains why you are seeing so many ginger cats in ads, TV shows, and movies right now. Ginger is in right now, for both human and feline casting.

