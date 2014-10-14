10 Things You Need To Know In Advertising This Morning

Andy Lyons/Getty Images LeBron James could soon be seen wearing brand ads on his basketball jersey.

1. Brands are rushing to advertise on WWE’s Netflix-for-Wrestling. Pepsi, Mattel and Kmart are the first advertisers on the WWE Network streaming service.

2. Here’s why programmatic is killing the traditionalist creativity in advertising. The “Mad Men” days of old could soon be over, with the evolution of a new breed of maths-based creativity.

3. The NBA’s huge $US24 billion dollar TV rights deal with ESPN and Turner has cleared the way for putting brands on jerseys. The new plan for sponsorship could open up a significant source of revenue for teams in the basketball league.

4. Funny or Die comedian Billy Eichner has accused Burger King of stealing his act in its latest commercial. Eichner is famous for his sketch where he yells out questions about pop culture to unsuspecting people on the street — and the new Burger King ad is very similar.

5. Microsoft’s new Windows marketing boss has explained what happened to Windows 9, kind of. “It came and it went,” said Tony Prophet at the Dreamforce conference on Monday.

6. McDonald’s is opening itself up to criticism — and trolls — with a campaign that promises to answer consumers’ questions about its food. Digiday reports that the fast food chain has teamed up with Mythbusters host Grant Imahara to produce a series of videos that will answer questions like “Is McDonald’s beef real?” with visits to its factories and farms.

7. Clickbait can make your ads better. Steve Hicks, a digital brand consultant, writes in Adweek that if classic ads used strap lines like “Bet you can’t guess what the one thing you’ll hear inside a Rolls-Royce is,” then brands shouldn’t fear using the technique online today too.

8. Marketers are more motivated by interesting work and business contribution than they are by high salaries. That was the picture drawn of an average marketer in a poll from recruitment consultancy Robert Walters, Marketing Week reports.

9. Nike has partnered with Google to create “real-time ads” that let football fans re-mix, customise and share goal celebrations from the sports brand’s sponsored players just 10 seconds after the moment took place in the game. Fans can spin the Nike athletes around by tilting and panning their mobile device, Digital Buzz Blog explains.

10. YouTube says its Google Preferred ads, premium slots reserved for the biggest content on YouTube, have sold out. However, CMO Today says some media buyers think Google is overstating the success of the sales initiative.

