The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Snapchat Beats bought a Snapchat Lens ad on Black Friday.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. The UK government is under pressure to ban TV ads for any high fat, salt, or sugary food before 9pm. MPs have also called for a 20% tax to be placed on sugary drinks.

2. Restaurant chains across New York City need to display a new salt warning from Tuesday. The salt-shaker emblem must appear next to menu items that top the recommended daily limit of 2,3000 milligrams of sodium.

3. Philipp Humm, a former CEO of Vodafone in Europe and the former CEO of T-Mobile in the US, has joined the board of Israel-based ad blocking company Shine, The Financial Times reports. Humm told the FT: “Advertisers have had a free run on the consumers and the operators. Shine puts the operator back in in the driving seat.”

4. Apple’s Beats splurged out on a trippy sponsored Snapchat Lens on Black Friday. The Lens made users look as though they were wearing Beats headphones, widened their eyes, and placed a mirror ball inside their mouths.

5. Facebook envisions that one day you’ll like its ads so much that you’d be sad if they left. The company has posters hanging around its headquarters that read: “Ads as good as organic.”

6. These are the top 17 food brands millennials love. Ad agency asked more than 3,500 people aged between 20 to 35-years-old to select their favourite brands over teh past few years.

7. We just got our best look yet at Amazon’s flying drone delivery program. A new marketing video promoting Amazon Prime Air stars Jeremy Clarkson.

8. We spent a day hanging out with teenagers to find out which apps they think are cool. Teens don’t care about Twitter but they can’t get enough of VSCOcam.

9. The annual MediaGuardian 100 power list is out. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is on top.

10. Retailers are spending 200% more on skippable YouTube ads this year, Digiday reports. That’s according to a study from video marketing platform Pixability.

