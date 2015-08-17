The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. There’s an internal joke at Google that sums up the company’s big change. “The internal joke within [Google] was if you’re not moving your desk every six months, something was very wrong with the company,” an ex-employee told Business Insider.

2. Facebook’s last push into e-commerce was a disaster, but it’s gearing up to try again. Facebook is launching a new shops section on brand pages.

3. DirecTV has been ordered to stop trashing cable TV in its ads. But even the ad regulator thinks the Rob Lowe commercials “are very funny.”

4. News Corp’s CEO slammed Google. Robert Thomson blasted Google for greed, censorship, corruption, and piracy.

5. Sir Martin Sorrell had a personalised Coke can made to prove WPP’s agencies should win Coca-Cola’s business. He sent in a video as part of Coke’s “i-marketing technical integration” pitch.

6. Michael Jordan is owed $US10 million every time a company uses his name in an ad. The former basketball star’s lawyer also said Michael Jordan’s name is worth at least $US480 million to Nike.

7. GoDaddy sticks its star employees in a glass box and tells them to grab as much cash as they can in 15 seconds. “They can make 600, 700 bucks,” says CEO Blake Irving.

8. Adidas is taking a new shot at the US market. It has signed Houston Rockets guard James Harden in a reported 13-year, $US200 million sponsorship deal.

9. Comcast is about to launch a new video platform with content from big-name partners, Business Insider has learned. The new platform is currently called “Watchable,” but there’s a chance the name could change.

10. Time Warner’s Turner Cable Unit acquired a majority stake in online video specialist iStream Planet, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. IStreamPlanet specialises in live and traditional TV delivery over the internet.

