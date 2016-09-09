The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. KFC has revealed a new Colonel Sanders. Actor and comedian Rob Riggle stars in a series of ads tied to the kickoff of the NFL football season.

2. Twitter stock tanked on Thursday while its executives had a big meeting to decide the company’s future. Reports suggested the board would discuss a sale and also the role of CEO Jack Dorsey.

3. We spoke to Google’s head of naming, Amanda Peterson, who is responsible for every name Google uses. But there was one name Larry Page thought was “icky” and “gross.”

4. Brexit has caused Burberry to cut its Hong Kong prices by up to 20%. The move is meant to reduce price differentials across international markets due to the recent depreciation of the pound.

5. The iPhone 7 is Apple’s hype machine perfected. Its huge investments in marketing are paying off.

6. New Amazon data from PiperJaffray should terrify all retail stores in the US. Amazon now has a warehouse or delivery station within 20 miles of 44% of the US population. That’s up from 38% in 2015 and 26% in 2014.

7. This sneaker startup is boycotting all logos and now it’s blowing up. Allbirds’ $95 wool sneakers are taking Silicon Valley by storm.

8. KFC has launched a review of its $220 million media business, Adweek reports. The company has partnered with MEC for more than a decade, but the agency will not be participating in the review.

9. Facebook’s cofounder Dustin Moskovitz has pledged more than $20 million to fight Donald Trump. In a blog post titled “Compelled to Act,” published on Thursday, Moskovitz announced that he and his wife, Cari Tuna, would donate to several Democratic organisations, including the Hillary Victory Fund and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, citing the unprecedented nature of this year’s presidential election.

10. Snapchat has hired Morgan Stanley to raise debt financing, Recode reports. The company has taken a credit facility, which could be seen as a precursor to its IPO.

