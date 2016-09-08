The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Steve Kovach/Business Insider Tim Cook at the iPhone 7 launch.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Here’s everything Apple announced on Wednesday. From the iPhone 7 to wireless ear buds, Business Insider has comprehensive coverage of the San Francisco launch event.

2. Amazon has launched its restaurant food delivery service in London. Amazon Restaurants will go head-to-head with Uber and Deliveroo.

3. How Vice convinces the world it’s worth billions — even if its cable ratings are horrible. Vice sells “cool” to brands, and it’s working.

4. Liberty Media is acquiring Formula One in a multi-billion dollar deal. Billionaire John Malone’s company has swooped for the motor racing sport.

5. Snapchat has killed its daily “Live Stories” for cities. A Snapchat spokesperson said fewer than 20 employees who curate local Live Stories will lose their jobs.

6. Movie theatre attendance is declining as cord cutting becomes more popular. Blockbuster ticket sales were flat with last year’s $4.49 billion, and attendance is expected to fall 3.5% to 513 million.

7. Podcasters are making their sales pitch to advertisers. Producers including NPR and Midroll Media are presenting at a “podcast upfront” event, reports The Wall Street Journal.

8. Paralympian Hannah Cockroft has accused Nike and Adidas of discrimination. The Team GB wheelchair athlete said the companies refused to sponsor her after she chose not to wear footwear, according to The Drum.

9. McVitie’s is seeking an agency to help grow the brand globally. The UK biscuit brand is targeting global expansion, Campaign reports.

10. Ad tech company The Trade Desk has amended its S-1, AdExchanger reports. The Trade Desk expects to be valued between $550 million and $600 million when it goes public.

