The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Apple’s new ad blockers remove native and branded content on mobile as well as banners and display placements. Adweek ran a small test on a handful of apps using Apple’s new tools, which will let developers build ad-blocking apps so consumers can block ads on mobile sites.

2. One feature of Google’s new logo looks very similar to another major tech brand’s design. Both Google and Lenovo now use the same slanted ‘e’.

3.A Netflix executive says users would be “paralysed” if the service offered offline playback.Neil Hunt says the company wants to avoid the “paradox of choice,” and that he’s “[not sure] that it’s worth providing that level of complexity.”

4. Snapchat viewers are quick to skip ads from brands that don’t impress them. An anonymous agency shared a chart with Digiday showing that about 70% of users had moved on three seconds into a video ad from one of its clients.

5.Netflix exec Neil Hunt says “Top Gear,” the popular car show hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, “wasn’t worth the money” that Amazon paid for the show.Amazon is rumoured to have paid $US250 million for 36 episodes.

6. Amazon is releasing an inexpensive tablet just in time for the holidays. The 6-inch tablet will cost just $US50.

7. A booming cycling studio started by one of SoulCycle’s founders is turning into the chain’s biggest threat. Ruth Zukerman has started Flywheel, a no-fuss workout that ranks riders to lure in competitive athletes.

8. Subway’s makeover plans, which include a new marketing campaign and menu items, fail to address the biggest problems at the brand. It just isn’t keeping up with competition like Chipotle.

9. Here’s how Discovery’s New Form digital studio uses data to inform its digital series. The production studio from Discovery Communications and Hollywood producers Ron Howard and Brian Grazer also works with online video stars with an existing fan base, Digiday reports.

10. Tons of models and celebrities just returned from Burning Man and are sharing their personal photos. They’re worth a look.

