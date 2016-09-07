The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Everything we expect Apple to announce today. All the talking points to look forward to on Apple’s biggest day of the year.

2. Ex-Fox News host Gretchen Carlson settled her sexual-harassment lawsuit for $20 million. The presenter won an apology after a sexual-harassment lawsuit against former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes.

3. Samsung’s huge recall of its exploding phones could cost it $1 billion. That’s the prediction from Bloomberg, which surveyed estimates from Credit Suisse, Daishin Securities, and Pelham Smithers Associates.

4. 21st Century Fox has ploughed $6.5 million into Jeremy Clarkson’s digital venture Drive Tribe. Rupert Murdoch’s media company said it was “blown away” by the “ingenuity” of the platform.

5. Here are all the clues we’ve found about Snapchat’s secret smart glasses. Business Insider pieces together a picture of what exactly Snapchat is up to.

6. Victoria’s Secret is advertising its lingerie in a new way — and some customers are furious. Recent posts on the brand’s Facebook page show models wearing lingerie out and about as clothing.

7. Hilary Clinton released a brutal ad of veterans reacting to Donald Trump’s comments. “Our veterans deserve better,” the ad’s text reads.

8. Look inside Vice CEO Shane Smith’s $23 million estate. Smith says he bought the property without stepping foot inside.

9. Netflix is making two more seasons of “Narcos.” Watch the trailer for season three.

10. Diageo ended its media global review. The spirits giant selected Dentsu Aegis to handle media in North America, Europe, Latin America and Southeast Asia, according to Ad Age.

