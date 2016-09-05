The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

The Guardian/Twitter The Guardian front page, 5 September 2016.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger says Facebook sucked up £20 million of the newspaper’s online ad revenue last year. He says the social media giant is “taking all the money.”

2. Services like Netflix take away six days of commercials from children’s lives a year. Exstreamist estimates that Netflix saves children 150 hours of commercials a year.

3. HP is the latest brand to demand all its ad agencies hire more women and people of colour. The computer and printer maker has written to its roster of five advertising and PR agencies asking for their diversity plans.

4. Abercrombie & Fitch’s attempts to rebrand totally backfired. Why the fashion brand’s attempt to execute a turnaround are proving difficult.

5. The EU has squashed network-level ad blocking. EU net-neutrality regulations have forbidden telecom companies from blocking ads at the network level, The Financial Times reports.

6. All Woman Project is a fierce reaction to a major problem in the retail industry. Two models are starting a movement that aims to increase the depiction of curvy models next to “straight size models.”

7. GoPro’s has ambitious plan to become a media company. GoPro is embarking on a plan to reorient itself as a media company, Variety reports.

8. How 34-year-old Ben Winston became one of the most influential TV producers on the planet. Interview with “The Late Late Show With James Corden” producer.

9. Apple just launched an official Twitter account. Apple’s Twitter account has been verified and its generic egg avatar replaced by an Apple logo.

10. Pernod Ricard is planning to use its employees as brand ambassadors. The drinks firm wants staff to share more content with one another on social media via its partnership with LinkedIn, according to The Drum.

