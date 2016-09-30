The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Facebook has shifted the focus of its ad tech platform Atlas and moved it into its measurement division. Atlas now sits in Facebook’s “marketing sciences” group, which is run by Brad Smallwood, the company’s vice president of measurement and insights.

2. Google’s cloud chief just explained why Google changed the name of its work product again. Google Cloud encompasses everything Google offers for businesses and programmers.

3. Rihanna is trying to change how we think about gym clothes. Partnering with Puma, the German sportswear giant, she has created a couture collection full of frilly parkas, satin baseball caps, and lace bandeaus.

4. Adidas and Nike are signalling the death of golf as we know it. The companies are ditching golf equipment for apparel, as the sport fails to connect with millennials.

5. More people already want Apple AirPods than the Apple Watch. Some 12% of US consumers surveyed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch say they intend to purchase AirPods.

6. After using BlackBerry’s last big phone for a month, I understand why it died. Business Insider’s Rob Price blogs about the demise of BlackBerry’s hardware business.

7. ROLI is the London startup that’s building a totally new kind of musical instrument. Here’s an interview with the man who created the Seaboard, a new instrument that has attracted attention from the likes of Hans Zimmer and Stevie Wonder.

8. Why Facebook and Google should leave their secret gardens. Thinkbox CEO Lindsey Clay writes in Campaign that the tech giants should hand over audited data.

9. Sky News wants to air more argument and opinion, like American news channels. The Drum writer Ian Burrell goes behind the scenes of Sky News’ relaunch.

10. Theresa May had a private meeting with Rupert Murdoch. The British prime minister sat down with Murdoch on a flying visit to New York last week, according to The Guardian.

