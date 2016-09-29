The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Spotify is in “advanced talks” to buy rival SoundCloud. Spotify was last valued at $8.5 billion in June 2015, according to The Wall Street Journal.

2. A secret deal means Amazon’s Jeremy Clarkson show “The Grand Tour” could one day air on TV. The company has agreed to work with talent agency IMG to licence so-called “second window rights” to the show.

3. This side-by-side comparison shows how many ads are in Google search results. Wedbush Securities tested a Google search with and without an ad blocker.

4. IBM rolled out an advertising campaign powered by artificial intelligence. The Weather Company plans a voice- and display-advertising campaign that will be powered by its supercomputer Watson.

5. NewsCorp just pumped $10 million into ad tech company AppNexus as part of a $31 million round. NewsCorp brands can now use all of AppNexus’ products, from ad serving, to analytics.

6. The Daily Mail owner’s ad performance has not been a post-Brexit disaster zone. The group’s advertising revenue has not suffered dramatically after Britain voted to leave the EU.

7. Meet the secret power players who run Snapchat. Here are the executives who helped CEO Evan Spiegel turn Snapchat into more than just a fad.

8. Drew Barrymore explains the next steps for her beauty business and why Instagram is her favourite social channel. Business Insider spoke to the actress at Advertising Week New York on Wednesday.

9. Apple’s crazy new dual-screen MacBook Pro might be launching next month. Apple is believed to be working on a version of the MacBook Pro with a second, touch-sensitive screen that sits above the keyboard.

10. Samsung still has a problem with exploding phones in China. A customer named Hui Renjie claimed his Galaxy Note 7 blew up.

