The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Medium, the blogging platform founded by Twitter cofounder Evan Williams, raised $US57 million from venture capitalists on Monday. The raise values the company at $US400 million.

2. Marissa Mayer says “ads make content better.” Yahoo’s CEO was speaking about ad blocking during a keynote session at the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s annual conference.

3. Microsoft’s new financial structure indicates a huge change at the company. It has a new segment called “More Personal Computing.”

4. Walmart Vs. Target: Which retailer is more powerful? We looked at everything from average employee pay, to ad spend, to the number of Twitter followers at each company to see how these two massive companies compare.

5. Check out these 26 sexist ads companies wish we’d forget they ever made. Vintage ads from Heinz, Unilever, Kenwood, and Volkswagen are all in there.

6. This 23-year-old model who was discovered on Instagram just made history for H&M. She became the first model to wear a hijab in one of the retailer’s campaigns.

7. People are calling Kate Hudson’s wildly popular clothing company a “scam.” People are retaliating against her athletic-wear company Fabletics, and its parent company JustFab, which BuzzFeed claims avoid telling members they are opting into monthly subscriptions.

8. Publicis Groupe has struck an exclusive advertising launch deal with Verizon’s internet TV service Go90, AdAge reports. Go90 will include a mix of live events, popular prime-time TV shows, and original web series.

9. Programmatic ad platform PulsePoint raised $US30 million in debt financing. The majority of the funds will be used to acquire companies, AdExchanger reports.

10. Nielsen says total audience measurement is coming “by the end of the year,” according to Adweek. The measurement company wants to provide a common measurement for TV and digital advertising.

