The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

1. AOL chief executive Tim Armstrong on the “concerning” Yahoo hack and how he’s convincing workers not to leave post-acquisition. Armstrong opens up to Business Insider two months after AOL’s parent company Verizon announced it was acquiring Yahoo for $4.8 billion.

2. Apple is quietly developing “iPhone 8” hardware in Israel. Hardware for the iPhone 8 is being created in Herzliya, a local Apple employee has told Business Insider.

3. Uber has finally found a CFO. An application for non-immigrant workers shows that Uber promoted an unnamed internal employee in January to the role of chief financial officer.

4. The BBC and Channel 4 just had a huge public row over “The Great British Bake Off”. BBC strategy boss James Purnell and Channel chief creative officer Jay Hunt argued on stage at a London conference.

5. Why NBCUniversal’s boss was “very worried” watching the first US election debate. “The environment is so tough right now for anyone moderating anything to try to make sure it is a fair debate,” said chief executive Steve Burke.

6. Leaked photos reveal Google’s two new smartphones. VentureBeat confirms that the world will be introduced to a Google Pixel and a Google Pixel XL.

7. Slack has a hidden meaning behind its name. The red hot $3.8 billion startup’s brand is an acronym for Searchable Log of All Conversation and Knowledge.

8. Snapchat filters were the real winners of the first Trump-Clinton debate. How Snapchat filters provided entertainment for viewers in the US.

9. Men are more likely to complain about ads than women. The Advertising Standards Authority has found that 56% of the 25,647 complaints it received last year were from men, according to The Guardian.

10. How Refinery29 and Lane Bryant Are Fighting Plus-Size Stereotypes in the Media. New project aims to include a broader range of women, writes Ad Week.

