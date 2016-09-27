The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Facebook says it should have gone public right away about its mistake in measuring video. “We should have just said in public that we found this error a month ago and made the correction, and not just called our clients and agencies,” Facebook ad boss Carolyn Everson told Advertising Week New York.

2. Disney is thinking about bidding for Twitter. Disney is reported to be working with an unspecified financial adviser to evaluate a potential bid for Twitter, according to Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal.

3. Twitter needs to sell now or risk becoming another Yahoo. Business Insider writer Steve Kovach blogs on reports that the social network is weighing up a sale.

4. A former Motorola exec is behind Snapchat’s Spectacles. Former Motorola executive Seshadri Tangutur is overseeing the Snapchat Spectacles product.

5. Google might release a new laptop and tablet that run on a completely new operating system. The tech giant is working on a new “Andromeda” operating system, which will merge aspects of Chrome OS into Android.

6. 1 in 3 people check their smartphones in the middle of the night. Consultancy firm Deloitte found that people check their phone to do everything from checking the time to reading messages and the news.

7. A Netflix exec explains the simple but painful process that allows the company to thrive. Neil Hunt, chief product officer of Netflix, said one of the biggest mistakes companies make is listening to their customers, because “customers are poor at knowing what they need.”

8. A new law forces IMDb to remove actors’ ages if they ask. The law is designed to stop age discrimination within the movie industry.

9. AppLovin is to be acquired by a Chinese investor for $1.4 billion. Private equity firm Orient Hontai Capita will close a deal for the San Francisco-based tech startup before the end of the year, Fortune reports.

10. Channel 4 wants to launch “The Great British Bake Off” in 2017. The BBC has a one-year holdback in its “Bake Off” contract, which bans a rival broadcaster from airing the show next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.